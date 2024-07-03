Rohingya madrasa teacher hacked to death

A Rohingya madrasa teacher was slaughtered by unidentified miscreants in Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar early this morning.

The deceased, Noor Mohammad, 30, of D block of Rohingya Camp 4 extension in Ukhiya, was a teacher at a madrasa in the camp, police said.

The killing took place in the hilly area of Rohingya Camp 4 extension around 5:00am, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent quoting police.

Shamim Hossain, OC of Ukhiya Police Station, said when Noor Mohammad was going to pray at a mosque, a group of Rohingya criminals attacked him with sharp weapons and cut his throat, and fled the scene. He died on the spot.

On information, APBn and Ukhiya police reached the spot and recovered his body, the OC said.

Later, the body was sent to Cox's Bazar General Hospital morgue for post-mortem.

The OC said it is believed that a Rohingya armed group may have committed this murder for establishing supremacy in the camp.