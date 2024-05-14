Rohingya leader shot dead in Ukhiya camp

A Rohingya community leader, locally known as "head majhi", was shot dead at a refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar early yesterday.

The deceased Mohammad Ilias, 43, was a head majhi of Camp 4 extension. He was also an active member of the armed group Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO), said police.

This murder, which allegedly took place over establishing dominance in the camp, occurred within 23 hours of the killing of Rohingya youth Syed Noor at Camp 4 early Sunday morning.

With the latest murders, a total of five Rohingyas were killed in the last eight days in Ukhiya and Teknaf camps.

Myanmar-based armed group the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) has been accused of committing the four murders in Ukhiya while the murder at Teknaf camp was allegedly committed by a gang of robbers.

Meanwhile, Rohingya refugees are becoming increasingly concerned about their safety as a result of recent murders in the camps.

Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shameem Hossain said some 10-15 armed assailants broke into Ilias's house and shot him dead after taking him behind a nearby NGO office.

The body of the deceased has been sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem.