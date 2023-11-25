Rohingya leader hacked to death in Ukhiya camp

A Rohingya community leader was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants in Ukhiya Rohingya camp of Cox's Bazar this morning.

The incident took place at Rohingya camp-19 around 11:30am, reports our local staff correspondent.

The deceased was identified as Ata Ullah, 34. He was a community leader (Sub-Majhi) of that block.

Confirming the incident, Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya Police Station. said Ata Ullah was taken from A/1 block to A/9 block and hacked by miscreants.

Armed Police Battalion personnel on duty rescued him and sent him to an NGO-run hospital adjacent to the camp and later to Ukhiya Health Complex, where the doctors declared him dead, the OC said.

Initially, it is assumed that he was killed over establishing supremacy in the camp, the OC said, adding that his body was sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Legal action is being taken in this regard, the OC added.