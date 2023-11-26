Crime & Justice
Rohingya leader hacked to death

A Rohingya community leader was hacked to death by unidentified criminals at a refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar yesterday.

The incident took place at Rohingya Camp-19 around 11:30am.

The deceased Ata Ullah, 34, was a community leader (Sub-Majhi) of A/1 Block in Camp-19.

Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station, said Ata Ullah was taken from A/1 block to A/9 block and hacked indiscriminately.

Armed Police Battalion personnel rescued him and took him to an NGO-run hospital adjacent to the camp and later to Ukhiya Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead, the OC added.

Initially, the police presume that he was killed over establishing supremacy in the camp.

The body has been sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Legal action is being taken in this connection, the OC added.

