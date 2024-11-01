Robbery suspects: Mob beats 2 brothers to death

2 brothers to death

Two brothers were killed in mob beating on Wednesday night in Chapainawabganj's Bholahat upazila on suspicion of robbers.

The victims were Jahangir Hossain, 25, and Yakub Ali, 22, of Bholahat's Durgapur area.

The incident happened in the Chhoto Jambaria area, said Shahinur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Bholahat Police Station.

The OC said some people fell victim to a robbery while travelling on the Bargachi-Rahanpur road on rickshaw-van near Kolamugra area around 8:30pm. The suspects reportedly took away money and gold jewellery from the passengers. Hearing their shouts, locals chased the suspects.

The locals caught and beat them indiscriminately, leaving the two dead on the spot.

The bodies were sent to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies, the police official added.