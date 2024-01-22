Robbery gang leader killed in mob beating

A suspected robbery gang leader was allegedly killed in a mob beating in Narayanganj's Siddhirganj today.

The incident took place in the Atigram area of the city's ward 4 around 2:30pm, said Abu Bakar Siddhik, officer-in-charge of Siddhirganj Police Station.

The deceased Md Milon, 36, was accused in four cases, including one with robbery charges, said the OC, adding that he had a prior arrest record.

On Sunday night, locals apprehended two suspected robbers over the looting of a house in Atgram and handed them over to the police.

Nur Uddin Mia, a local ward councillor, said, "Those caught Sunday night were Milon's men. When Milon and his followers gathered in the area Monday [yesterday] afternoon following the arrest of his men, local residents caught and beat Milon."

Informed, police reached the spot and took Milon to Narayanganj General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

"The victim's body bore several injury marks from sharp weapons," said Mokhlesur Rahman, sub-inspector of Siddhirganj Police Station.

OC Abu Bakar said, "Milon was the leader of a gang. Locals were angry with his gang. However, the police are also investigating whether a rival group was involved in the incident."

The dead body is at the hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC said, adding that a murder case would be filed in this regard.