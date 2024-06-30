Robbery at freedom fighter’s house

A gang of robbers has looted valuables, including jewellery and a licensed rifle, from the house of a freedom fighter in Debhata, Satkhira.

The incident took place at the house of Subhash Chandra Ghosh, 62, at Jagannathpur village early Friday, said the victims.

Police recovered the firearm from the house premises yesterday.

Subhash Chandra, president of the district Puja Udjapan Committee, filed a case against six to seven unnamed people with Debhata Police Station regarding the robbery.

According to the case, a gang looted various items, including 27 tolas of gold ornaments, a licensed gun, two mobile phone sets, Tk 6 lakh in cash, a motorcycle, a bank check book, and a passport at gunpoint.

Subhash said police personnel stayed at their house from Friday morning till late night. He did not understand how the robbers left the stolen gun at the house, he added.

Debhata Police Station OC Mahmud Hossain said they could not arrest anyone the incident as of yesterday.