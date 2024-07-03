Robbery accused found dead in Ctg police station

The hanging body of a youth, accused in a robbery case, was found inside the lockup of Chandgaon Police Station in Chattogram this morning.

Md Jewel, 22, was arrested by the police last night and was put inside the lockup around 12:30am today.

He hanged himself with his shirt, tied to the toilet ventilator of the lockup, around 6:30am, said Arif Hossain, Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Chandgaon zone of CMP after seeing the CCTV footage.

"We arrested him from his house following a court warrant. We checked the CCTV footage and found that he died by suicide," he said.

Jahidul Kabir, officer-in-charge of the police station, said he was accused in seven cases.

According to family members of the accused, Jewel was a professional mugger with several cases filed against him in different police stations. He was also a driver of a battery-run auto-rickshaw.

Jewel's sister Salma Begum told this newspaper, "It's true that my brother was involved with mugging and theft incidents. But he recently pledged to my mother that he left all the crime and started living a crime-free life as an auto-rickshaw driver."

"His rickshaw was stolen from the Kotwali area a few days ago, and the owner of the rickshaw put a lot of pressure on him to give compensation. A few days prior to his arrest, he tried to commit suicide," she added.

The body was still in the lockup while filing this report around 11:30am. A magistrate was conducting an inquest report.