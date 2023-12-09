Robbers kill nightguard, loot 2 jewellery shops

A gang of robbers yesterday killed a nightguard and looted two jewellery shops at Noakhali's Kabirhat upazila early yesterday.

The deceased -- Shaheed Ullah, 55 -- was from the upazila's Gullakhali village.

Quoting locals, police said 15-20 robbers arrived at Chaprashirhat Bazar around 3:30am on a pickup van. As the night guard tried to resist them, they strangled him.

"The robbers broke the locks of my shop and took away around 250 tolas of gold ornaments and around Tk 3 lakh," said Mintu Chandra Nath, owner of Ma-Moni Jewellers.

"The robbers snatched seven tolas of gold ornaments and 150 tolas of silver," said Noor Alam, owner of another shop, Noor Jewellers.

Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Kabirhat Police Station, said they were trying to arrest the robbers.