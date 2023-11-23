Robbers attempt to loot Krishi Bank

Fail to break vault, removes CCTV tape before fleeing

There was an attempted robbery at a branch of Bangladesh Krishi Bank in Pirojpur Sadar upazila early this morning but the robbers failed to break into the main vault.

The incident took place at the bank's Shankarpasha branch in the upazila, reports our Pirojpur correspondent.

Witnesses said that around 3.30am, a gang of 5-6 robbers broke into the bank through one of the window grills and took the lone night guard Shafikul Islam, 34, hostage.

"But they failed to break into the main vault of the bank, where all the money is kept," Badrul Islam, an officer of the bank, told this newspaper.

The robbers stole the hard drive of close-circuit (CC) cameras to remove evidence of their break-in, he added.

Speaking on the matter Abir Mohammad Hossain, officer in charge of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station, said police have visited the spot.

"We will be questioning the night guard for leads," the OC said.