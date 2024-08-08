Robberies in Dhaka: Residents stand vigil through the night

Residents of various areas were on the streets the entire night to ensure security as incidents of robberies were reported in various parts of Dhaka last night in absence of law enforcers.

People of Uttara, Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, Mirpur, and the old part of Dhaka came out of their houses and patrolled the areas with sticks in hand to provide security throughout the night.

They went back into their homes this morning.

Army men were also seen patrolling the streets in some areas of Mirpur, Pallabi, Uttara and Mohammadpur.

Many took to social media seeking help from their neighbours during robberies in their areas.

Video: Collected #Bangladesh #Dhaka #Robberies #CrimeNews pic.twitter.com/nDvZdO3DKm— The Daily Star (@dailystarnews) August 8, 2024

Robbers of different ages, weilding knives and machetes, were seen entering a number of houses last night, according to a resident of the ECB Chattar area.

Army personnel, in association with locals, apprehended some youths on charges of robbery from the area.

Meanwhile, information and videos of robberies in Mohammadpur, Keraniganj's Atibazar, Washpur, Arshinagar and Uttara areas have spread through social media.

Announcements were made from mosques in these areas, urging everyone to stay alert.

Md Faisal, a resident of Arshinagar, said robbers entered their area, which led to the announcements from the mosques to remain vigilant.

"We were in a panic," Faisal said.

A resident of Mohammadpur mentioned that robbers entered the areas from different directions around 12:30am, but people came down from their homes with sticks and chased away the robbers.

Pinaki Roy, a resident of Uttara, said he and many others patrolled the whole night to ensure their security.

"This situation can't continue. The law enforcement agencies should start their duties and provide security to the people," said another resident.

Chaitanya Chandra Halder, a resident of Mirpur , said his family spent a sleepless night in fear of robbers.

Police personnel have yet to return to work following attacks on them during clashes with protesters, after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country.

Many police personnel were killed during the attacks, while videos showed police personnel killing unarmed people at close range.

Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam yesterday instructed all policemen to return to their respective police lines, offices, and barracks to manage public order.

Today, Bangladesh police in a press release said people of different classes and professions, leaders of political parties, students and common people are extending all-out cooperation so that the police members can safely return to their workplaces.

The news that the policemen are facing obstacles on their way to work has not been found true, it said.

Therefore, everyone is requested not to be confused by rumours, the release said.