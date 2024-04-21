Robberies at Bandarban: 2 KNF suspects placed on remand

A local court today granted two days' remand for two suspects arrested in connection with cases filed for robberies at Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank of Bandarban's Ruma and Thanchi upazilas.

The two are Bhanlal Moy Bawm and Kapil Uddin Sagor. They are also suspected associates of armed group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF).

The court of Bandarban Chief Judicial Magistrate Md Najmul Hossain passed the remand order, our local correspondent reports quoting the court's general record officer Biswajit Sinha.

A total of 56 suspects so far have been placed on remand in connection with 9 cases filed over the incidents in Bandarban earlier this month.

Meanwhile, law enforcers today detained two suspects and produced them before a local court in connection with two cases filed over the robbery at Sonali Bank in the district's Ruma upazila. Later, the court sent them to jail this afternoon, said Fazlul Haque, inspector of the court police.

With them, 68 people have so far been arrested in connection with the incidents, he added.