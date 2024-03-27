‘Robber’ lynched to death in Habiganj

A suspected robber was beaten to death by a mob in Lakhai Upazila of Habiganj this morning.

The deceased was identified as Hiraj Mia, 45, reports our local correspondent quoting Abul Khair, officer-in-charge (OC) of Lakhai Police Station.

According to the OC, locals gave a chase to a suspected gang of robbers after they learnt that the group was robbing people blocking a road near Janjania Bridge.

Though all the others managed to flee, they caught Hiraj Mia and lynched him, the police official said.

Hiraj was taken to a hospital in a critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries, said Abul Khair.

There are 12 robbery cases against Hiraj with different police stations, the OC added.

Khokon Gop, chairman of Bulla Union Parishad, said he was aware of the incident.