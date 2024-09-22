Roads in Rangamati nearly deserted on second day of blockade

Rangamati's roads remain nearly deserted on the second day of the 72-hour blockade initiated on Friday by indigenous protesters under the banner of Jummo Chhatra-Janata Parishad following violence in Rangamati and Khagrachhari.

Meanwhile, after Friday's arson attacks, Rangamati District CNG Auto-rickshaw Workers Union and Drivers Welfare Association also initiated a strike that same day.

The city's only public transport, auto-rickshaws, remained off the streets this morning. No long-distance buses have left Rangamati as inter-district bus services to and from the district are also suspended amid the bloackade. Markets and shopping malls in the city remain closed, Rangamati Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rifat Asma told The Daily Star.

Our local correspondent visited the city this morning and saw that no shops or malls have opened. Only a few people came out for personal needs or work. Law enforcement agencies were seen on alert at various points.

Md Mizanur Rahman Babu, general secretary of Rangamati District CNG Auto-rickshaw Workers Union and Drivers Welfare Association, said, "We have conveyed our demands in a meeting with the advisers.

"They have given us assurances, but the strike will continue until we receive full guarantees for the safety of vehicles and lives," he added.

The UNO said, "Vehicular movement is currently suspended. However, some essential goods stores remain open. A decision to withdraw the blockade may come following a joint meeting between the superintendent of Police and the Rangamati Zone Commander this afternoon."

"Law enforcement remains deployed across the city," she added.