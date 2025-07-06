Road 103 in Gulshan: Commercial establishment in a residential zone

Experts slam Rajuk for approving high-rise mall without traffic assessment

While Road 103 in the capital's Gulshan -- a designated residential area -- already struggles under tremendous traffic pressure, the establishment of a new shopping mall has further strained the situation.

Experts and commuters warn that the construction of commercial buildings in residential zones will only exacerbate congestion problems, eventually impacting the already-busy Gulshan Avenue.

Despite urban planning rules prohibiting such development, the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) has approved a multi-storey commercial building beside Pink City Shopping Mall, altering the area's residential character.

Another building on nearby Road 102 was granted commercial status about 10 years ago, which experts say has contributed to worsening traffic congestion.

A recent visit to Road 103 revealed that a 13-storey building, Ventura Mall (Plot 14/A, Block CEN (C), Road 103/95, Gulshan-2), has been constructed beside Pink City. A signboard outside reads, "Rajuk Approved – Shopping Mall – Ready Shops for Rent." One shop is already in operation.

Commuters and experts have raised concerns about the conversion of residential buildings to commercial use. Pink City, located at the beginning of Road 103, has long contributed to traffic pressure on the avenue and surrounding streets due to insufficient parking.

Contacted, Atiquzzaman, a sales official of Ventura Mall, confirmed that they received Rajuk's approval in 2019 after paying Tk 50 lakh per katha for land reclassification. The mall, built on 8.5 kathas of land, has three basements with space for 38 cars and 24 designated parking spots for 22 shops.

"The first three floors are designated for the mall, while the upper floors will be used for office spaces," he said.

Atiquzzaman also claimed they had made adequate parking arrangements and planned to deploy additional staff to manage traffic.

Md Abul Kayum, director of Chaya Developer Limited which constructed the Pink City, said the shopping mall was constructed around 2001 or 2002.

He said they received approval from Rajuk for an eight-storey building along with a basement and semi-basement, claiming that the basement can accommodate about 50 cars.

Additionally, the newly built 19-storey Finance Square Building (House 22/A, Road 102) -- located in the same alley -- offers parking for just 24 cars, which experts deem insufficient.

Mine Uddin, manager of Finance Square, said they obtained approval from Rajuk in 2016 for a 19-storey commercial building with four basement levels, completing construction in 2022.

A Rajuk official said the fee for converting residential plots to commercial use was Tk 50 lakh per katha in areas like Gulshan, Banani, and Baridhara, and Tk 25 lakh in Uttara. However, the new guidelines enacted in 2023 have doubled the fee, while prohibiting commercial conversion in these areas unless the adjacent road is at least 100 feet wide.

During another visit, around 50 cars were seen parked along the southern part of Road 103, worsening the congestion. The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) had previously designated this area for on-street parking, but the service has been absent since the mass uprising of August 5, 2024.

GULSHAN SOCIETY VOICES CONCERN

Barrister Omar Sadat, president of the Gulshan Society, said Pink City has converted part of its parking area into shops, worsening the parking crisis and traffic congestion in Gulshan.

"We've filed complaints with Rajuk about unauthorised commercial buildings in residential areas. We believe these establishments should be removed," he said.

Sadat further pointed out the growing trend of commercial buildings mushrooming across Gulshan's lanes and by-lanes, often allegedly with Rajuk's approvals.

"You'll even find a 20-storey building surrounded by six-storey residential structures here. Traffic congestion will undoubtedly worsen due to these new commercial developments," he said.

Md Sumon, a private car driver, said, "There is a huge shortage of parking facilities. Customers of Pink City, visitors to nearby schools, and people going to the Youth Club playground all park their vehicles here."

He added that the DNCC earlier charged Tk 30 for unlimited parking but stopped after August 2024.

EXPERTS SLAM RAJUK'S ROLE

Urban planning expert Mohammad Fazle Reza Sumon criticised Rajuk's role, saying, "As far as I know, Road 103 is not a commercially declared road, yet Rajuk approved at least two commercial buildings here."

He alleged that approvals were often granted in exchange for money, without necessary planning assessments or public consultations.

"The media have been reporting on these issues for years, but nothing changes. Rajuk's actions are deepening the traffic crisis and affecting residents' rights, such as access to sunlight," he said.

"Without institutional governance, citizens' suffering will have no end," he warned, adding, "Before granting conversion, Rajuk should conduct environmental clearances, traffic impact assessments, and public hearings -- none of which are being followed."

Adil Mohammed Khan, president of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners, shared similar views. He said Rajuk approves conversions based on landowners' requests, with no planning or analysis.

"Gulshan plots were meant for six-storey buildings, but after conversion, 12- to 14-storey structures are common now," Adil said.

Allowing such commercial constructions is harming efforts to decentralise the city, he added.

"Such an approach economically benefits a handful of plot owners, but causes immense suffering for the general public," Khan said.

He said while auxiliary services like small shops or schools could have been tolerable, large shopping malls and banks -- which attract heavy footfall -- significantly worsen traffic congestion.

"In developed countries, traffic impact assessments are mandatory before such approvals. Here, no such procedure is followed," he said.

RAJUK'S RESPONSE

Contacted, Rajuk Chairman Md Reazul Islam said, "We're taking action against illegal buildings. Operations are underway, and complaints -- including establishments behind Gulshan Pink City -- are under investigation. Action will follow."