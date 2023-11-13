RMG workers’ unrest: Five more cases filed in Ashulia

Five more cases have been filed in connection with the vandalism and attack on different factories in Ashulia industrial area during the ongoing labour unrest.

With the new five lawsuits lodged with Ashulia Police Station, the total number of cases has reached at 17, our Savar correspondent reports quoting Shahidul Islam, Dhaka district additional superintendent of police (Savar Circle).

In the 17 cases, names of total 61 people have been mentioned and nearly 4,500 accused are unnamed, he said, the police officer said.

A total of seven workers have been arrested on various times in these cases so far, he said.

Garment workers have been demonstrating for a minimum wage of Tk 23,000. But after the minimum wage board set 12,500 as the minimum salary, they did not accept it and the protests continued.

So far, four workers including a female garment worker were killed in the recent clashes between police and the demonstrators.