RMG workers’ demo: 3 cases filed against 1,500 in Ashulia

Carrying sticks, garment workers block the Mirpur-10 intersection in the capital on November 1, 2023, demanding better wages and justice for Tuesday’s attacks on their fellow workers. Police are seen trying to pacify the demonstrators. The protesters stayed at the busy intersection blocking traffic for several hours. Photo: Amran Hossain

Three cases have been filed against 1,500 unidentified people over vandalism and attacks during the demonstration of garment workers demanding a hike in minimum wage in the Ashulia industrial area.

All the cases were filed with Ashulia Police Station on Friday, said Abdullahil Kafi, additional superintendent of police in Dhaka, today.

The complainants brought allegations of vandalizing factories, beating workers and officials, and looting valuables during the RMG workers' protest, the police official told our Savar correspondent.

Of the three cases, Md Anisur Rahman, deputy general manager of Saiin Apparels Ltd, filed a case against 400 to 500 unidentified people including demonstrating workers for vandalising the factory on October 31.

Md Iqbal Hasan Tapan, the HR manager of Disang Sweater Factory, has filed a case against 300-400 unidentified people for vandalising the factory during a workers' demonstration on October 31.

The third case was filed against 500 to 600 unknown people for beating up factory workers and officials, looting valuables, and vandalising Next Collections Limited, an RMG factory, on October 30.

The case was filed by Md Farhad Uddin, admin officer of the factory.