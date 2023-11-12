RMG worker unrest in Ashulia: Cases filed against 3,500, 5 workers arrested

A total of 12 cases were filed in Ashulia against 3,000 to 3,500 unnamed accused and five workers were arrested over the last two days over the ongoing RMG workers' unrest, police said.

In one of the cases, 16 workers were named as accused, Dhaka District Additional Superintendent of Police Shahidul Islam said.

"We are collecting CCTV footage to identify the real criminals."

Mohammad Sarowar Alam, superintendent of Industrial Police-1, Ashulia, noted that 60 garment factories in Ashulia are closed indefinitely under Section 13/1 of the Labour Act, enforcing a "no work, no pay" policy.

He mentioned that 130 factories initially closed in Savar, Ashulia, and Dhamrai, but many have since reopened. However, eight to 10 factories with workers staging sit-ins may declare holidays.

A majority of factories in Ashulia, Jamgora, Narsinghpur and Jirabo areas were closed this morning, and no worker unrest was reported, our Savar correspondent reports.

Sarwar Hossain, general secretary of Garments Sramik Unity League, welcomed the reopening of factories, urging a swift resolution to the worker unrest.

He said they demanded that all factories be opened by solving the issue quickly and called for the protection of workers from harassment in legal proceedings.

Police, BGB, and Rab members are on high alert to maintain law and order in the industrial area.

Garment workers have been demonstrating for a minimum wage of Tk 23,000. They briefly returnedto their workstations on November 5 after more than 12 days of protests.

But after the minimum wage board set 12,500 as the minimum salary, they did not accept it and the protests continued.

So far, four workers including a female garment worker were killed in clashes between police and the demonstrators.