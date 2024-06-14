Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Fri Jun 14, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 14, 2024 12:36 AM

RMG worker stabbed to death by muggers

Dead body

A garment worker was stabbed to death by muggers in Gazipur's Konabari area Wednesday night.

The deceased, Ruby Khatun, 22, was a junior operator in the trimming section of Shanon Sweater Limited, said Roknuzzaman Sarkar, sub-inspector (SI) of Konabari Police Station.

Quoting witnesses, the SI said the incident occurred around 8:15pm on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway when three muggers on a motorcycle intercepted Ruby on an auto-rickshaw and tried to snatch her phone. When she resisted, they stabbed her and fled the scene.

She was declared dead when she was taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital. No case was filed in this regard, the SI added.

