RMG worker stabbed to death

A garment worker was stabbed to death by a group of robbers at Tongi Bazar flyover in Gazipur on the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway early yesterday, said police.

The deceased, Mahfuzur Rahman, 25, was employed at Blue Fashion Garments in Tongi. The incident took place around 1:00am. Tongi West Police Station OC Iskandar Habibur Rahman said the deceased had gone on vacation to his village home in Barishal on July 6.

He was walking along the Tongi flyover upon his return from vacation. A group of robbers stopped him and attempted to snatch his mobile phone and money. When Mahfuzur tried to resist, the attackers stabbed him with sharp weapons before fleeing the scene, the OC said.

Hearing his screams, locals rescued and took him to Tongi Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The OC said police are trying to arrest the assailants.