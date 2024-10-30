RMG worker killed by robbers in Tongi, 2 held

A garment worker was killed by robbers in Gazipur's Tongi last night.

The deceased was identified as Zafar Ullah, 42, son of late Karim Ullah of Karochia village in Feni Sadar. He used to work at a garment factory in Dhaka's Nandipara area.

A group of people attacked Zafar near the Tongi fire station, inflicting serious injuries to his throat.

Locals rushed to the spot upon hearing screams and confined three, one of whom managed to flee. The other two -- Shaheen, 22, and Rakib, 24 -- were handed over to the police and are now in their custody, said Ehtesham, sub-inspector of Tongi East Police Station, quoting witnesses.

The arrestees are professional robbers, added the officer.

A case was filed by the victim's brother with Tongi East Police Station today.