RMG worker beaten to death by co-worker

A readymade garment worker was beaten to death allegedly by a co-worker just outside his factory in the capital's Dakshinkhan last morning.

Sajib, 17, from Kishoreganj, used to live with his family in the area.

The victim's colleague, Md Sabuj, said a worker named Mahin, 20, took Sajib outside the factory's front gate around 9:00am and beat him unconscious.

Sajib was first taken to Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital.

From there, he was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 11:30am, said Inspector Bacchu Mia, in charge of the DMCH police outpost.

Dakshinkhan Police OC Siddikur Rahman said Sajib was killed by a colleague due to a previous enmity. The police are trying to arrest the person involved with the murder.