Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Sun Jan 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 12:20 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

RMG worker beaten to death by co-worker

Staff Correspondent
Sun Jan 28, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 12:20 AM
Dead body

A readymade garment worker was beaten to death allegedly by a co-worker just outside his factory in the capital's Dakshinkhan last morning.

Sajib, 17, from Kishoreganj, used to live with his family in the area.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The victim's colleague, Md Sabuj, said a worker named Mahin, 20, took Sajib outside the factory's front gate around 9:00am and beat him unconscious.

Sajib was first taken to Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital.

From there, he was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 11:30am, said Inspector Bacchu Mia, in charge of the DMCH police outpost.

Dakshinkhan Police OC Siddikur Rahman said Sajib was killed by a colleague due to a previous enmity. The police are trying to arrest the person involved with the murder.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

চীন-ভারত-রাশিয়া আমাদের বন্ধু হতে পারে, কিন্তু ক্ষমতায় বসায়নি: ওবায়দুল কাদের

বর্তমান সরকারের নানামুখী উদ্যোগে শিগগির দ্রব্যমূল্য নিয়ন্ত্রণে আসবে বলে জানিয়েছেন ওবায়দুল কাদের।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

যান্ত্রিক ত্রুটি, চট্টগ্রাম ছাড়ার ২ ঘণ্টা পর ফিরে এলো এয়ার অ্যারাবিয়ার শারজাহগামী ফ্লাইট

২৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification