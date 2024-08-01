Rizvi placed on 3-day remand in Setu Bhaban violence case

Ex-Ducsu VP Nur produced in court in Kazipara Metro Station attack case

A Dhaka court today placed six people including BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed on a three-day remand each in a case filed over vandalising and setting Setu Bhaban on fire on July 18.

The other accused are BNP Organising Secretary Qazi Sayedul Alam Babul, its Dhaka North City unit Member Secretary Aminul Haque, Publicity Secretary Sultan Salauddin Tuku, Bagerhat district unit Convener MA Salam and Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Miah Golam Parwar.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam passed the order after Abu Sayeed Miah, an inspector of Detective Branch of Police and also investigation officer of the case, produced them with a 10-day remand appeal.

Earlier in the day, all six were shown arrested in the case after the DB inspector submitted an application.

Meanwhile, eight accused including former Ducsu vice-president Nurul Haque Nur and a BNP activist Mahmudus Salehin were produced before another Dhaka court on completion of their five-day remand in a case filed over vandalising Kazipara Metro Station in the capital's Mirpur on July 19.

But police did not submit any petition for quizzing Nurul Haque Nur and Salehin in another case.

Earlier they were placed on remand in the Setu Bhaban case. DB inspector Abu Sayeed in his forwarding report said the accused carried out the pre-planned attack on the Setu Bhaban with an intention to topple the government. So, they need to be remanded to find out vital clues about the incident.

The defence submitted separate petitions, seeking bail along with the cancellation of the remand prayer on grounds that their clients were implicated in the case as part of a conspiracy to harass them politically.

On July 18, nearly 250-300 unidentified people stormed into the Setu Bhaban premises, vandalised many vehicles, and motorbikes, ransacked different sheds and rooms and later set those on fire.