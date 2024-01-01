Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Mon Jan 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jan 1, 2024 02:08 AM

Rizvi to be brought to justice soon

Says DB chief
Staff Correspondent
Police say they are looking for BNP's Rizvi
File photo: Star

The Additional Commissioner of the Detective Branch of police Harun Or Rashid yesterday said they were looking for BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

"Rizvi announced various movements. Then sabotage activities were done in the name of the movement," he said while talking to reporters at Minto Road.

Harun said voting is a democratic right of the people.

"Rizvi is discouraging voters from going to polling stations. There are several other allegations against Rizvi and he will be brought to justice soon," said the DB chief.

"We have arrested many big leaders against whom there was a case. Rizvi is wanted, we are looking for him and he will also be brought under the law soon. There are several cases against him," he added.

