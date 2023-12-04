Rizvi, Aman among 45 BNP, Jamaat men indicted in 2015 political violence case

A Dhaka court today framed charges against 45 leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami and its front organisations in a case filed over political violence in the capital in 2015.

BNP leaders Aman Ullah Aman, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed, Barkat Ullah Bulu, Ruhul Kuddus Talukder Dulu and Jubo Dal's former president Saiful Alam Nirob are among the accused in the case.

Aman and Nirob, now in jail, and 23 others who are on bail, pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain read out the charges to them.

Before that, the magistrate dismissed the petitions submitted for discharging them from the case.

The magistrate cancelled bails of the 20 other accused, including Dulu, Rizvi and Bulu as they were absent without taking any steps through their lawyers.

The magistrate set December 25 for starting trial of the case.

According to the case statement, it was alleged that a group of leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat and their front organisations led by Aman, brought out a procession in front of Zaker Dairy Firm in the city's Mohammadpur area around 8:50pm on January 17 of 2015. They also torched a bus by throwing petrol bomb at the place of occurrence.

Following the incident, police filed a case against Aman, Dulu, Bulu, Rizvi and 19 others with Mohammadpur Police Station.

After an investigation, police submitted a charge sheet against 45 people on August 23 of 2016.