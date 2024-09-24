Rinku sent to jail over college student's murder

A Dhaka court today sent television director Rafat Mozumder Rinku to jail in a case filed over the death of a college student during the anti-discrimination student movement.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah passed the order after the case's investigation officer, Md Razu Ahmed, a sub-inspector of Gulshan Police Station, produced Rinku before his bench with a forwarding report.

According to case documents, Md Naimur Rahman, a 22-year-old student of Gulshan Degree College, was shot in front of Subastu Nazar Valley shopping mall in Gulshan-2 around 4:00pm on July 19 by Awami League activists while participating in a protest rally of the anti-discrimination student movement.

Critically injured, Naimur was rushed to AMZ Hospital in Badda, where he succumbed to injuries.

Naimur's father, Khalilur Rahman, filed a case against 64 individuals, including Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Nur-e Alam Chowdhury Liton, Mojibur Rahman, Nasrul Hamid Chowdhury Bipu, and Mohammad A Arafat.

Rinku was arrested from the capital's Gulshan area yesterday. While he was not named in the first information report, Rinku was found present at the spot of the incident during the time of occurrence and was found involved in the killing, said the investigating officer, asking for his confinement until the investigation is completed.

Rinku's lawyer applied for bail on grounds that his client was not involved in the killing and the case was only implicated to "harass" him, adding that he has never held any post of Bangladesh Chhatra League, Awami League's student wing.

Upon hearing both parties, the magistrate sent Rinku to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj. Hearing on his bail petition, however, was scheduled for Thursday (September 26).