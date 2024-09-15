Rifle looted from police station on Aug 5 recovered from Joypurhat pond

Police recovered a rifle today from a pond, 40 days after it went missing from Joypurhat Sadar Police Station on August 5.

According to Humayun Kabir, the officer-in-charge of the station, the 22-bore rifle was recovered from near Joypurhat Sagar Mill this noon.

It was taken during an attack on the police station amid protests by the anti-discrimination student movement in Joypurhat, he added.

The station was looted and later set on fire during the unrest, he said.