Crime & Justice
Sun Sep 15, 2024 04:41 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 15, 2024 04:44 PM

Crime & Justice

Rifle looted from police station on Aug 5 recovered from Joypurhat pond

Star Digital Report
Police recovered a rifle today from a pond, 40 days after it went missing from Joypurhat Sadar Police Station on August 5.

According to Humayun Kabir, the officer-in-charge of the station, the 22-bore rifle was recovered from near Joypurhat Sagar Mill this noon.

It was taken during an attack on the police station amid protests by the anti-discrimination student movement in Joypurhat, he added.

The station was looted and later set on fire during the unrest, he said.

