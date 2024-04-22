Rifat Murder: Minni seeks bail from HC again

Death-row convict Ayesha Siddika Minni yesterday filed another petition with the High Court seeking bail in the murder case of her husband Rifat Sharif.

Minni, now in Kashimpur jail, submitted the petition through her lawyers ZI Khan Panna, Syeda Nasrin, Md Shahinuzzaman, and Nazmus Sakib Tusti, stating that she was not involved in the murder and was trying to save Rifat.

Rifat, 25, an internet service provider, was hacked by a group of people, led by prime accused Nayon Bond, in front of Barguna Government College in broad daylight on June 26, 2019. Rifat died at a Barishal hospital later that day.

A video clip of the attack, believed to be captured on a mobile phone, went viral on social media and triggered public outrage, with many condemning bystanders for not coming forward to save Rifat.

Minni, seen in the video clip screaming while desperately trying to stop the two men from attacking her husband with sharp weapons, was made the first witness in the case.

Advocate Panna told The Daily Star that the hearing of the bail petition will be scheduled when it comes up serially before the HC.

On October 16, 2022, a similar petition was filed with the HC but was not heard.

A Barguna court on September 30, 2020, sentenced six people, including Minni, to death in the murder case.