Rifat murder case: Death-row convict Minni seeks bail from HC

Death-row convict Ayesha Siddika Minni filed another petition with the High Court seeking bail in her husband Rifat Sharif's murder case today.

Minni, currently imprisoned in Kashimpur jail, filed the petition through her lawyers ZI Khan Panna, Syeda Nasrin, Md Shahinuzzaman, and Nazmus Sakib Tusti, claiming innocence in Rifat Sharif's murder and stating that she had tried to save him.

Rifat, 25, an internet service provider, was hacked by a group of youths, led by prime accused Nayon Bond, in front of Barguna Government College in broad daylight on June 26, 2019. Rifat died at Barishal Medical College Hospital later that day.

A video clip of the barbaric attack on Rifat Sharif, captured on a mobile phone, went viral on social media, sparking public outrage over the bystanders' inaction in saving him.

Minni, who was seen in the video clip screaming while desperately trying to stop the two men from attacking her husband with sharp weapons, was made the first witness in the case.

Advocate ZI Khan Panna told The Daily Star that the hearing of Minni's bail petition will be held when it comes up serially before the HC.

Earlier on October 16, 2022, a similar bail petition was filed with the HC but it was not heard.

On November 4, 2020, the HC admitted to hearing the appeal filed by Ayesha Siddika Minni challenging the Barguna court verdict that convicted and sentenced her to death in the sensational murder case.

The HC also upheld the trial court order that fined her Tk 50,000 in the case.

A Barguna court on September 30, 2020, sentenced six people including Minni to death in the Rifat Sharif murder case.