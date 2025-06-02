Ride-sharing biker sent to jail over rape of passenger

A Narsingdi court yesterday sent a man to jail after he was arrested in connection with the rape of a woman on May 28.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Meshkat Islam sent Shah Poran, 30, a ride-sharing biker, to jail after recording his confessional statement, said Md Anwar Hossain, additional superintendent of Narsingdi police (Sadar Circle).

He said Poran of Dhaka's Keraniganj was arrested early yesterday by Narsingdi police after the woman filed a case with Palash Police Station on May 29 against Poran and two others.

According to the case statement, she got on a ride-sharing motorcycle from the capital's Mirpur-12 on May 28 to visit a doctor in Shyamoli.

After wearing the helmet Poran gave her, she started to lose consciousness. Poran then took her to Palash upazila in Narsingdi and raped her, it added.

Police rescued the victim and took her to a hospital after receiving a call on the national emergency hotline 999, said ASP Anwar.

He said police were trying to identify and arrest the two other suspects.