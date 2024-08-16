Rickshaw-puller’s death during protest: Palak, Tuku placed on 10-day remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed three people, including former deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku and ex-state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, on a 10-day remand in a case filed over the death of rickshaw-puller Kamal Mia in the city's Paltan area on July 19.

The other accused is Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, Dhaka University Chhatra League general secretary.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam passed the order after investigation officer Mohammad Yusuf, a sub-inspector of Paltan Model Police Station, produced them before the court with a 10-day remand appeal, said a court staffer.

In the remand application, investigator Yusuf said involvement of the accused in the incident was primarily found. Moreover, as per their directives, the other accused committed such offences.

He said the three need to be question in remand to find out where the other accused are.

The defence lawyers sought bail along with cancellation of the remand appeal.

In the courtroom, pro-BNP-Jamaat lawyers chanted slogans demanding their execution.

Army, BGB, and additional police personnel were deployed on the court premises.

On Wednesday, police arrested Tuku, Palak, and Shaikat from the capital's Nikunja residential area in Khilkhet.

A day after the killing on July 20, the victim's wife Fatema Khatun, 36, lodged the case with Paltan Model Police Station against unidentified assailants.

Kamal, 39, was a resident of Shantinagar,

According to the case statement, Fatema came to know around 7:30pm on July 19 that her husband, who was waiting for passengers near the VIP Road intersection in Paltan, was hit by bullets and lying on the street.

Fatema and her daughter took Kamal to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, but doctors declared him dead around 7:55pm, said the statement.

Fatema later went to the spot and learnt from locals that quota reform protesters gathered at VIP Road intersection on July 19.

At one stage, miscreants opened fire at police personnel and the cops fired shots in the air. As the two sides chased and counter-chased, her husband was hit and he fell on the street, Fatema said in the complaint.