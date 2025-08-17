Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Sun Aug 17, 2025 04:30 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 04:52 PM

Rickshaw-puller picked up from Dhanmondi 32 gets bail

Rickshaw-puller Azizur, who was assaulted by a mob for trying to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 on August 15 and sent to jail, secured bail today in an attempted murder case linked to the July uprising.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate MA Azharul Islam granted his bail after his lawyer submitted a petition, said General Recording Officer (GRO) Sub-inspector Abul Bashar.

There is no legal bar for him to walk out of jail, his lawyer Advocate Farzana Yasmin Rakhi told The Daily Star.

A Dhaka court yesterday sent Azizur to jail in the case.

|অপরাধ ও বিচার

জামিন পেলেন সেই রিকশাচালক

ঢাকা মেট্রোপলিটন ম্যাজিস্ট্রেট এম এ আজহারুল ইসলাম তার জামিন মঞ্জুর করেন।

৪০ মিনিট আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় একজনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৪৬৬

৮ মিনিট আগে