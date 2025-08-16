Rickshaw-puller held from Dhanmondi 32 sent to jail in case linked to July uprising

Azizur was beaten by a mob yesterday when he was attempting to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

A Dhaka court today sent rickshaw-puller Azizur Rahman, who was held from in front of Dhanmondi 32 yesterday, to jail in an attempted murder case related to the July uprising.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Israt Jenifar Jerin passed the order after police produced him before the court, seeking his confinement in jail, a sub-inspector working in the court told The Daily Star.

Yesterday, Azizur was beaten by a mob at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka when he was attempting to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his death anniversary.

Later, police took him in custody from the scene.

According to the case statement, on August 4 last year, the complainant, Ariful Islam, was going from New Market to the Science Lab area in Dhaka. Around 2:30pm, a bullet hit Ariful in the back and he collapsed. He recovered after two months of treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

On April 2 this year, Ariful filed an attempted murder case with Dhanmondi Police Station in this regard.