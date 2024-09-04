Rickshaw driver killed as two groups exchange fire in Geneva camp

A battery-operated rickshaw driver was shot dead during a clash between two rival groups over drug peddling at Mohammadpur's Geneva Camp this morning.

The deceased, Sonu, 32, happened to be there during the clash that occurred around 8:30am.

Critically injured, Sonu was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where the duty doctor declared him dead around 9:30am, said inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH Police Outpost.

Neighbors Shamim Hossain and Sajib Ahmed, who brought him to the hospital, said that Sonu lived in Sector 5 of the Geneva Camp and made his living by driving a rented battery-operated rickshaw.

Clashes broke out between the two groups inside the camp this morning over a long-standing dispute over control of the drug trade, leading to gunfire.

Sonu was shot during the exchange, said Shamim and Sajib, adding Sonu was not involved in the clash.

Inspector Faruk said the body had multiple bullet wounds and has been kept in the mortuary for an autopsy.