Rickshaw driver found dead in paddy field

Police yesterday recovered the body of an autorickshaw driver from a paddy field in Parpara village of Kandua union under Jamalpur Sadar Upazila.

The deceased was identified as Shahadat Hossain, son of Jabed Ali of Pathalia village of Sharifpur union of the upazila

Quoting family members, Mohammad Mohabbat Kabir, officer-in-charge of Jamalpur Sadar Police Station said Shahadat Hossain left the house with his autorickshaw Friday night but didn't return home.

Later in the morning, locals found him dead in a paddy field in Parpara village and informed police, the OC said.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur General Hospital for autopsy.

His autorickshaw was also recovered, but the battery was stolen.

"The body bore several injury marks. No case is yet to be filed over the killing," the OC said, adding that the victim might have been killed by robbers.