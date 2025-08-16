Retired sub-registrar’s body found in Kurigram beel

Following the incident, police is questioning victim’s stepbrother

Police recovered the body of a retired sub-registrar from Gedar Beel in Kurigram's Nageshwari early today.

The deceased was identified as Shahibur Rahman Swapan Pradhan, 65, said Rezaul Karim Reza, officer-in-charge (OC) of Nageshwari Police Station.

Locals discovered the body near a model mosque while going for prayers and alerted police, who later recovered it.

Following the incident, police is questioning the victim's stepbrother, Talha Pradhan.

Swapan, a resident of Sotanipara under Nageshwari municipality, retired from government service as a sub-registrar.

After retirement, he purchased land beside Gedar Beel, where he launched a housing project called Lake City. He also rented out a riverside building to a private medical facility, Holy Care Clinic, the OC said quoting locals.

According to locals, Swapan often spent time at a hut near the clinic.

They believe he was killed last night and his body was dumped under water hyacinth in the waterbody.

The body has been sent to Kurigram General Hospital for autopsy.