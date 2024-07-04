Retired cop, wife sued over graft in Ctg

The Anti-Corruption Commission today sued a former senior assistant superintendent of police of the Industrial Police and his wife for accumulating wealth illegally beyond their known source of income and concealing information in their wealth statements.

They are Abul Hasem, who retired recently, and his wife Taherina Begum.

Musabbir Ahmed, assistant director of ACC Chattogram Integrated Office-2, filed two separate cases with ACC Chattogram Integrated Office-1 against the two after finding irregularities in their wealth statements during an initial probe, said Nazmus Sadat, deputy director of ACC in Chattogram.

According to the case statements, Abul Hashem concealed information on Tk 4.45 lakh wealth and accumulated wealth worth Tk 18,60,298 beyond his known source of income.

His wife showed a boutique house to her name but failed to show relevant verified documents.

She also concealed information on Tk 6,84 lakh wealth and accumulated wealth worth Tk 43.32 lakh beyond her known source of income, the case statements revealed.

Abul Hashem started his career as a sub-inspector of the police force in 1988 and retired in 2022 as senior ASP of Industrial Police.