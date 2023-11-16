Report submission deadline extended for 105th time

The deadline for the report on the 2012 murders of Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi has been extended to December 19 for the 105th extension.

In a Dhaka court today, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shafiuddin granted the extension as the Rab Additional Superintendent of Police, Khondoker Md Shafiqul Alam, the investigation officer of the case, failed to submit the report.

The court had previously instructed Rab to provide the report by today, following dissatisfaction expressed by two separate courts over the investigators' failure to uncover the motive behind Sagar and Runi's murders and arrest the culprits.

Sagar, news editor at Maasranga, and Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed on February 11, 2012, in their rented West Razabazar flat.

Their only son, Mahir Sarowar Megh, then 5, was present at home during the murder.

Runi's brother, Nousher Ali Roman, filed the case with Sher-e-Bangla Police Station the day after the incident.