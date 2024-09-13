Repeal Dhaka WASA Act, bring WASAs under LGRD ministry: ex-chairman

Former Chairman of Dhaka WASA Ghulam Mostafa today called for repealing the Dhaka WASA Act-1996 and bringing all the WASAs of the country under the LRGD ministry's direct control.

He made the suggestion in a statement sent to The Daily Star today.

He stated that if all WASAs are brought under the ministry's direct control, it will be possible to rid the organisation of "mafia people" like Taqsem A Khan, former managing director of Dhaka WASA.

"Local Government Division made the right decision by removing AKM Shahiduddin, who illegally held the position of MD," Ghulam Mostafa said in the statement.

He added, "Shahiduddin was an accomplice of Taqsem."

Taqsem resigned from his post on August 14, nine days after the fall of the Awami League government in the face of a mass uprising. Shahiduddin was appointed in his place on August 15, and was removed recently.