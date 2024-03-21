Renting 7,580sqft MRT space for Tk 1,000: HC orders probe

The High Court today ordered the government to probe the renting of 7,580sqft space for only Tk 1,000 per month to run a staff canteen at Uttara Depot of MRT Line-6.

The secretary to the Roads and Highways Division has been directed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report before the HC within 30 days.

The HC also questioned the legality of a notification issued by Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) on March 14.

The notification authorised renting the metro rail space to Khandaker Enterprise for operating a staff canteen over three years, at the aforementioned low price of Tk 1,000 per month.

In the rule, the HC asked the authorities concerned of the government and DMTCL to explain in four weeks why the notification should not be declared illegal.

The court in the rule also asked the authorities to show causes why their inaction to take steps to stop further proceedings over the tender process to rent out the metro rail's space at only Tk 1,000 per month should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the directive and rule following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Tanvir Ahmed challenging the legality of DMTCL notification.

Advocate Tanvir argued before the court that the rent of Tk 1,000 per month for such a large government space being offered to Khandaker Enterprise is highly unusual and illegal.

Assistant Attorney General Salim Azad represented the state during the hearing of the petition.