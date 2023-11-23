Removal of SC judges: Current six-member bench competent to hold hearing of review petition

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today resolved a dispute on whether its current six judges' full bench can hold hearing of the review petition, which is involved with removal of judges, against a verdict delivered by its seven members' bench.

The apex court said its current six judges' full bench is competent to hold hearing of the review petition.

The six-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan disclosed the decision as it has earlier heard expert opinions from several legal experts on the matter.

Other five judges of the bench are Justice Borhanuddin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul islam, Justice Md Abu Jafor Siddique, and Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim.

On November 16, senior advocate Manzill Murshid raised the question about the issue.

The apex court was scheduled on that day for the hearing of the review petition filed by government challenging a High Court verdict that scrapped the 16th amendment to the constitution, which empowers parliament to remove its judges for incapacity or misconduct.

The government filed the 908-page petition with the Appellate Division on December 24, 2017 outlining 94 grounds on which this court may consider the government's prayer for restoring the 16th amendment, cancelling the provision of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and striking out some of its observations.

The HC in May, 2016 declared the 16th amendment unconstitutional and void.

The government later filed an appeal against the HC verdict. The Appellate Division bench headed by the then Chief Justice SK Sinha rejected the appeal and upheld the HC verdict.