Release Noyon immediately

Urges Civil Society for Migrants

Bangladesh Civil Society for Migrants (BCSM) yesterday condemned the arrest of migrant rights activist Al-Amin Noyon, demanding his immediate release and the withdrawal of the case against him.

In a statement, BCSM, a platform of 20 organisations working for migrants, said it is stunned over the filing of the case against a migrant rights activist on the grounds of provocation.

"It is normal that when a rights activist works for an organisation, they will be on the side of the affected people," said the statement.

In the past, a similar "harassing" case was filed against a rights activist and he was detained for raising his voice against a group of frauds, it added.

Noyon was arrested and sent to jail on Thursday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Dilruba Afroz Tithi of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court denied bail to Noyon, manager of BRAC's Migration Welfare Centre, and issued an order for sending him to jail after he was produced before the court.

He was arrested in connection with a case filed by Joynal Abedin Joy, chairman of Bangladesh Migrants' Foundation (BMF), with the Anti-Human Trafficking Offence Tribunal on June 6.

The accused also include Md Shafiqul Islam, 36, a returnee migrant from Tangail, and NGO Shikkha Shastha Unnayan Karzakram's executive director Sakiul Millat Morshed.