Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Mon Dec 18, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 02:03 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Release Noyon immediately

Urges Civil Society for Migrants
Staff Correspondent
Mon Dec 18, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 02:03 AM
Al-Amin Noyon

Bangladesh Civil Society for Migrants (BCSM) yesterday condemned the arrest of migrant rights activist Al-Amin Noyon, demanding his immediate release and the withdrawal of the case against him.

In a statement, BCSM, a platform of 20 organisations working for migrants, said it is stunned over the filing of the case against a migrant rights activist on the grounds of provocation.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"It is normal that when a rights activist works for an organisation, they will be on the side of the affected people," said the statement.

In the past, a similar "harassing" case was filed against a rights activist and he was detained for raising his voice against a group of frauds, it added.

Noyon was arrested and sent to jail on Thursday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Dilruba Afroz Tithi of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court denied bail to Noyon, manager of BRAC's Migration Welfare Centre, and issued an order for sending him to jail after he was produced before the court.

He was arrested in connection with a case filed by Joynal Abedin Joy, chairman of Bangladesh Migrants' Foundation (BMF), with the Anti-Human Trafficking Offence Tribunal on June 6.

The accused also include Md Shafiqul Islam, 36, a returnee migrant from Tangail, and NGO Shikkha Shastha Unnayan Karzakram's executive director Sakiul Millat Morshed.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনে ২৭ দলের ১৮৯৬ প্রার্থী, প্রত্যাহার ৩৪৭

নির্বাচনে অংশ নিতে মোট ২ হাজার ৭১৩ জন প্রার্থী মনোনয়নপত্র জমা দিয়েছিলেন।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মতামত

আ. লীগ ছাড় না দিলে ‘তারা’ কেন জিততে পারেন না?

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification