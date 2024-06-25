'Relationship' with Pori Moni: Ex-ADC Saklain to be sent into forced retirement

The Ministry of Home Affairs has taken an initial decision to send former additional deputy commissioner of DMP Golam Saklain Shithil on forced retirement over an "extramarital relationship" with actress Pori Moni.

The ministry on June 13 sent a letter informing the Bangladesh Public Service Commission of its decision and seeking the latter's opinion in this regard.

The letter read that a police investigation revealed that Saklain, who is married, had an extramarital affair with Pori Moni.

When called on his mobile phone for comment, Saklain told The Daily Star that he would speak later and hung up.

According to the home ministry's letter, a forensic report of Pori Moni's mobile phone found that messages were exchanged between him and Pori Moni (from July 29, 2021, to August 3, 2021) on Facebook Messenger under the names Samsunnahar Smriti aka Pori Moni, and Golam Saklain Shithil.

Investigators also found that their WhatsApp conversations (from 11 July 2021 to 4 August 2021) were not of a general acquaintance or professional necessity.

Instead, Saqlain and Pori Moni were in a romantic relationship, the letter said.

Analysis of CCTV footage shows Pori Moni's comings and goings at the Madhumati Police Officers Quarters in Rajarbagh.

It was also proven that she had spent time at his government residence in the absence of his wife, the letter said.

A departmental case was filed against Saklain over the matter in August 2021. He was given a chance to show cause but his answer was not satisfactory, the letter said.

After reports that the then ADC had engaged in unprofessional conduct with Pori Moni while supervising a case filed by her in June, Saklain was transferred to the public order management division from the detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police in 2021 and an investigation committee was formed.

On June 9, 2021, Pori Moni filed a case against businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmud on charges of rape and attempt to murder at Dhaka Boat Club with Savar Police Station.

Saklain was the investigating supervision officer of the case.

On July 18, 2021, Nasir filed a case against Pori Moni on charges of attempted murder, beating, vandalism, and intimidation. On August 4, 2021, the Rapid Action Battalion raided Pori Moni's Banani house. She was later arrested with foreign liquor.

She was interrogated for a total of seven days in remand in three phases in this case. After 27 days of arrest, Pori Moni was released from jail on bail on September 1.