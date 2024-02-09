Rejected by woman, man drowns her brother

A man drowned his four-year-old cousin in Cox's Bazar, Rab officials said.

Tarek Aziz, 26, killed his cousin Abid after the parents of the latter refused his proposal to marry Abid's elder sister, said Anwar Hossain, additional superintendent of police of Rab.

A Rab team arrested Tarek, a three-wheeler driver, in Jumchhori area of the town on Wednesday night, and he later told officers that he killed his toddler cousin on February 1, the officer told a press briefing yesterday.

That afternoon he took Abid to a quiet area on the banks of the Bakkhali river and tied his hands, legs and stuffed his mouth.

He then left the boy in a bush and went to Abid's house, pretending to look for him, said Anwar.

Tarek then went to the Link Road and called Abid's father Mohammad Ishaq from somebody's phone and demanded a ransom of Tk 3 lakh for Abid's release, the officer added.

Tarek seemed to have panicked after that as he went to the palace where he left the boy and drowned him in a pond, said Rab.

After Abid's body was recovered on Friday, his father Ishaq filed a murder case.