Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 5, 2024 04:41 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 5, 2024 04:48 PM

Crime & Justice

Regent Group Chairman Shahed out of jail after getting bail in 96 cases

Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 5, 2024 04:41 PM Last update on: Thu Sep 5, 2024 04:48 PM

Mohammad Shahed, chairman of Regent Group and Regent Hospital, was yesterday released from Dhaka Central Jail on bail in 96 cases.

He walked out of jail last night, sources at the central jail said.

There was a total of 96 cases against Shahed and he secured bail in all the cases.

Rapid Action Battalion arrested Shahed from Satkhira district on July 15, 2020.

After that, various allegations of fraud and irregularities against him started to come to light.

