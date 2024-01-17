Reduce sufferings of justice seekers: law minister

Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today urged the state's law officers to make utmost attempt in order to reduce harassment and suffering of people who seek justice.

"Due to the backlog of cases, people on one hand become derived of justice and on the other hand they become victim of various harassments and sufferings," he said.

The minister made the remark after the female deputy attorney generals (DAGs) and assistant attorney generals (AAGs) accorded greetings to him at his secretariat office for being given the responsibility of the law ministry for the third time.

Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar was present at the occasion.

Minister Anisul Huq also mentioned that Hasina-led government has established the National Legal Aid Services Organization (NLASO) and formulated the Legal Aid Services Act, 2000 in order to ensure justice for the citizens and to provide legal aid free of cost to the poor and underprivileged people.

Though, the activities of NLASO became stagnant after the BNP-led government came to powers in 2001, the organisation has been running systematically since 2009 when Sheikh Hasina again becomes the prime minister and formed the government, he added.