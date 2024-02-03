Recruitment test for teachers: Three jailed, two held over bribery

A mobile court sentenced three candidates to jail in Sherpur yesterday, for using devices during the primary school teacher recruitment examinations.

The court also expelled 39 others for engaging in unfair means, said District Primary Education Officer Obaidul Haque.

Semina Begum and Rafiqul Islam got one-month imprisonment each, while Shafiqul Islam was jailed for 15 days. Among them, Semina and Rafiqul took the exams at Sherpur Government College and Government Girls School centres, respectively, while Shafiqul attended the Ideal School centre.

According to the Sherpur District Primary Education Office, 13,363 candidates were supposed to participate in the exams in the district.

However, only 10,439 candidates attended the test at 21 centres.

Meanwhile, two people have been arrested in Jamalpur on charges of accepting bribes from candidates participating in the examination for the recruitment of assistant teachers at government primary schools.

The arrested are Abul Kalam Azad, 48, an assistant teacher at East Boyra Government Primary School; and Mostafizur Rahman, 36, from Kandarchar Fakirbari in Islampur upazila. They were held in Sheikher Vita area in Jamalpur Sadar on Thursday.

Three admit cards and Tk 1 lakh were seized from the arrestees, said Kazi Shahnewaz Imon, officer-in-charge of the police's Detective Branch in Jamalpur.

The examinations took place at a centre in the area yesterday.