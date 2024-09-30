'Recruitment irregularities': CAAB lifts suspension of Biman's Capt Sazid's licence

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has lifted the suspension order on the licence of Biman's Captain Sazid Ahmed.

CAAB made the announcement through a notice on September 26, without providing further details.

Earlier, on November 23, 2023, CAAB had suspended Capt Sazid's licence for his alleged involvement in irregularities during pilot recruitment at Biman.

The suspension order, signed by the director of flight safety and regulations at CAAB, stated that the licence would remain suspended until an investigation into the recruitment of unqualified pilots in February last year was completed.

Capt Sazid, formerly Biman's chief of training, was removed from his post on March 9, 2023.

On March 1, 2023, The Daily Star published a report titled "Biman paying for hiring unqualified Boeing 777 pilots," which highlighted Capt Sazid's involvement in recruitment irregularities.

A Biman internal investigation revealed that Capt Sazid had allegedly created an "artificial pilot crisis" to facilitate the recruitment of his wife, Sadia Ahmed, as a contractual pilot. Sources involved in the probe confirmed this.

The report also exposed that Sadia's Higher Secondary School certificate was forged. CAAB later suspended her license in late March after confirming that her educational certificate was fake.

A probe was initiated against Sadia, but she left the country before appearing before a Biman investigation committee.

Biman abruptly halted its investigation on October 18, 2022, citing an office order. The airline said the probe was stopped because the High Court had formed a committee to investigate the matter. However, the High Court had not directed Biman to stop its probe.

A Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism probe body later confirmed allegations of irregularities in Biman's 2022 recruitment of 14 Boeing 777 pilots. The findings were submitted to the High Court in May.

The report revealed widespread irregularities in the recruitment process, from the job circular to the appointment and training of the pilots, with Capt Sazid at the centre of the process.

When asked about the withdrawal of Capt Sazid's licence suspension despite his involvement in irregularities, a senior CAAB official told The Daily Star that while the pilot may have been involved in various wrongdoings, there was no issue with his licence.