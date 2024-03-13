Recovering Murshedy's Gulshan house: HC verdict date deferred to March 18

The High Court today deferred till March 18 the date for delivering a verdict on a writ petition seeking its directives to recover the Gulshan house allegedly occupied by Awami League lawmaker Abdus Salam Murshedy illegally.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain was scheduled to deliver judgement on the petition today.

The court, however, deferred the delivery of the verdict till 2:00pm on March 18 after Murshedy's lawyer Mohammad Sayed Ahmed Raza sought time for placing arguments and documents on the matter.

Supreme Court lawyer Sayedul Haque Suman, now an independent lawmaker, submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC on October 31, 2022.

In the petition, Suman said Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) had given ownership of the luxurious building of Housing and Public Works department to Murshedy, lawmaker from Khulna-4 constituency, by forging documents.

Earlier during the hearing of the petition, the Anti-Corruption Commission's lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told the HC that the commission, in a probe, found that fraudulence, forgery, and abuse of power occurred during the allocation of the Gulshan house and plot to Murshedy.

Following the enquiry report, ACC filed a criminal case against 11 people under the Penal Code and Section 5(2) of the Anti-Corruption Act of 1947.