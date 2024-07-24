Recent violence: 71 including BNP-Jamaat men arrested in Natore

Police have arrested a total of 71 people, including leaders of BNP and Jamaat, in eight cases filed over recent violence, vandalism and clashes centring the quota reform protest.

Md Tariqul Islam, superintendent of police in Natore, confirmed the arrests to our local correspondent this afternoon.

District BNP member secretary Rahim Newaz, former district Chhatra Shibir president Mir Sajedul Islam, district Sramik Dal publication secretary Rafiqul Islam Rafiq, Lalpur Upazila Chhatra Dal president Hasan Ali, and Lalpur upazila's Kadimchilan Union Jamaat Ameer Sahabul Islam are among the arrestees.

SP Tariqul Islam also said police are working round the clock to maintain law and order in the district.

District BNP joint convener Daudar Mahmud said general students staged demonstrations over quota reform. There is video footage of the protest but no one can show the involvement of BNP leaders.

"However, our leaders and workers are being arrested with false cases," the BNP leader added.